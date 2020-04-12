|
KODIE BRIANNA PATRICK, 24, of Ashland, Ky., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Hartsville, S.C. Kodie was born March 2, 1996, in Huntington, a daughter of Donna Bolden (Todd Clinger) of Ashland, Ky., and Anthony Patrick (Beth Ann) of Huntington. Kodie was preceded in death by an infant son, Azariah Patrick, and an infant daughter, Brooklyn Patrick. Kodie attended Huntington St. Joe until the 8th grade. She was a 2014 honor graduate of Russell High School and attended the nursing program at Marshall University. She excelled in soccer with the Lady Devils Soccer Team and will be remembered for her tough and effective defensive playing on the field. She had worked as a waitress at Fat Patty's in both the Ashland, Ky., and Huntington stores. Kodie will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother to her boys, best friend to the many people that knew her and truly a light in the world. She will be deeply missed. Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents include her sons, Jediah Elliott and Lance Elliott of Ashland, Ky.; brothers, Carson Patrick and Channing Clinger, both of Ashland, Ky., Liam Patrick and Harrison Patrick, both of Huntington; sisters, Arianna Patrick and Merrick Clinger, both of Ashland, Ky.; maternal grandparents, Don Bolden of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Barbara Bolden of Ashland, Ky.; and paternal grandparents, Susan and Ben Parker of Winter Haven, Fla. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Steen Funeral Home. To share a memory of Kodie or to leave a condolence to her family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020