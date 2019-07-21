The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KRISTIE HAMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KRISTIE DIONE SUTPHIN HAMMOND


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KRISTIE DIONE SUTPHIN HAMMOND Obituary




KRISTIE DIONE SUTPHIN HAMMOND, 46, of Ona, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1973, in Huntington, a daughter of Debbie and Jackie Lawhorn. She is survived by four daughters, Angelina Sutphin, Kara Freeman, Josie Freeman (Sam Kinder) and Layla Sutphin, and Layla's father, Jimmy Ellis; one son, Ryan Sutphin (Jordan Pruett); two sisters, Angela Reynolds (Bob) and Debbie Jean Woods (Joe); and four grandchildren, Gage Oldaker, Carlee Freeman, Tristan Freeman and Bryson Kinder. She is preceded in death by one son, Michael Sutphin. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now