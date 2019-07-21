|
KRISTIE DIONE SUTPHIN HAMMOND, 46, of Ona, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on May 9, 1973, in Huntington, a daughter of Debbie and Jackie Lawhorn. She is survived by four daughters, Angelina Sutphin, Kara Freeman, Josie Freeman (Sam Kinder) and Layla Sutphin, and Layla's father, Jimmy Ellis; one son, Ryan Sutphin (Jordan Pruett); two sisters, Angela Reynolds (Bob) and Debbie Jean Woods (Joe); and four grandchildren, Gage Oldaker, Carlee Freeman, Tristan Freeman and Bryson Kinder. She is preceded in death by one son, Michael Sutphin. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 21, 2019