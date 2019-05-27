|
|
KRISTIN RHEA NORRIS, 50, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born May 8, 1969, in Huntington, a daughter of Donald Hagley Jr. and Pamela Williams Hagley. Kristin was a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University. She was a retired respiratory therapist. She is survived by her husband, Harry Norris; one daughter, Olivia Norris; two sons, Heath Norris and Garrett Norris; two brothers, Chad Hagley and Marc Hagley, both of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and four grandchildren, Addison Norris, Rylan Norris, Remi Norris and Harper Norris-Cale. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bob Hale. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 27, 2019