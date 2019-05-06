Resources More Obituaries for KYRA HOLBROOK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KYRA FOTOS OTTE HOLBROOK

KYRA FOTOS OTTE HOLBROOK, beloved wife, mother, and "Bedste," died peacefully Friday, May 3, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, W.Va., following a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 67. Born in Beckley, W.Va., to the late John and Hazel Fotos, Kyra grew up on Maxwell Hill and in Prosperity. She was an only child who was doted on by her loving parents. Kyra loved horses and won blue ribbons in horse riding competitions, and she was also an exceptional piano player, performing in many recitals. She grew up in First Christian Church in Beckley, W.Va., where she served at times as the church piano player and as a Deacon. She met her husband Jorn when she was at Woodrow Wilson High School and he was a foreign exchange student from Denmark. They had three children together, Jorn Earl, Konrad Ward, and Hazel Kirstine. Kyra was an elementary school teacher for more than 30 years in both Raleigh and Putnam counties, teaching in every grade in the elementary school system as well as being a Title I reading specialist. Her favorite roles in life were that of Mom and Bedste, the Danish name for Grandmother. She loved to read to her children, play games with them, take them to parks and to her parents' swimming pool, where she spent many summer days enjoying her family and friends. She was also a Cub Scout leader for both of her sons, and a Girl Scout leader for her daughter. As a Bedste to her five grandchildren, she enjoyed having her house filled with their laughter as often as possible, and especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and she spoiled them all with love, chocolate, and the world's best bacon. She enjoyed taking the whole family to Myrtle Beach and sharing in the sand, sun, and lazy river swimming pool. With her second husband, Sam Holbrook, Kyra enjoyed many trips to Pigeon Forge, Hawaii, cruises, and more, and Sam provided Kyra comfort and companionship during her struggle with MS. Kyra was a graduate of Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Va., with a Bachelor's in Education, and she held two master's degrees, one in Education and one in Geography, both from Marshall University in Huntington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jorn Otte, and by her son, Konrad Ward Otte. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Sam Holbrook, of Hurricane, W.Va.; daughter, Hazel Kirstine "Kirni" Otte Lewingdon and Jeremy Minor, of Barboursville; grandson, Michael and his girlfriend Tori; grandson, Dain; granddaughter Chloe, all of Barboursville; son, Jorn Earl and his wife Kimberly; granddaughter, Mikaela; grandson Caleb, all of Beckley; special cousins: Lee Ann McGraw, of Grandview, W.Va., Tommy and Karen Rubin, of Beckley, W.Va. and Peggy Jo Dickerson, of Shady Spring, W.Va.; many other extended family members, friends, and the loving caregivers from Visiting Angels. The family will welcome visitors at Blue Ridge Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7th, and again on Wednesday, May 8th, from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services to immediately follow in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Entombment will follow the services in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kyra's honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. For those who wish, online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries