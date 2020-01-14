The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
LADONNA JEAN HUNTER

LADONNA JEAN HUNTER Obituary

LaDONNA JEAN HUNTER, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Will Basham. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. She was born August 23, 1950, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Vernon and Deloris Sargent Clark. She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Wilson; siblings Juanita Scott, Tony and Richard Clark. LaDonna is survived by her husband, James Floyd Hunter; daughters and son-in-law Kelly and Jason Hamrick of Pittsburgh, Pa., Sheila and Larry Cool, Weston, W.Va., Justina Case of Mansfield, Ohio, Freda and Jeremy Edwards of Mansfield, Ohio and Joanne and James Adkins of Shelbiana, Ky.; sons and daughters-in-law Jason and Angel Sloan of Milton and James and Carla Hunter of Mansfield, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Jim DeVore; brother and sister-in-law Jim and Denise Clark of Columbus, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
