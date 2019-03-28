







LADONNA KAY CHILDERS, 64, of Barboursville, wife of Carl Childers, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a Teacher's Aide in the Kindergarten at Culloden Elementary School. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Grace Gospel Church, of which she was a member, with Pastors Keith Wiebe Jr., Jerry Matt and Keith Wiebe Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. She was born September 29, 1954, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Charles Ray and Dorothy Ann Marrs Porter. Her daughter, Rebecca Childers, and her mother-in-law, Zelma Childers, also preceded her in death. Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, Howard Ray Childers of Huntington and David Allen Childers at home; one sister and her husband, Valerie and Bryan Chunko of Port Huron, Mich.; father-in-law, Howard Lloyd Childers of Huntington; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Childers of Kentucky, Linda Pack of Wayne and Victoria Childers of Huntington; two aunts, Ruth Adkins and Myrtle Porter; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary and after noon Friday at the church. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019