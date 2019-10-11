|
LARRY ALLEN CRAFT, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1960, to Eleanor Jean and Carl Ottis Craft, who preceded him in death along with two brothers, Carl Franklin Craft and Baby James. He is survived by wife, Nettie Craft, the love of his life for more than 31 years, and his beloved cat, Tiny Mae; and one sister, Carolyn Sue Hart. Larry was a member of Christ Temple Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regrerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019