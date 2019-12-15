|
LARRY DALE "JIMBO" DEAL, 68, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. E.S. Harper. Burial will be in Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton. He was born July 8, 1951, in Glenwood, W.Va., a son of the late Clovis "Dick" and Ellen Scarberry Deal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eloise Jordan and Wanda Faye Hughes, and stepson, Brandon Burgess. He is survived by his wife, Dianna Spurlock Deal; daughter, Kacy and Duane Duffer of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va.; stepdaughter, Dana Ann and Tim Kirk of Proctorville, Ohio; brothers, Gary Deal of Huntington and Bill Deal of Glenwood, W.Va.; and grandchildren, Cassidy Dawn and Joe Duffer, Zakk, Josh, Kyler, Derek, Lexa and Hanna. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019