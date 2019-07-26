The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for LARRY GOOL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY DALE GOOL

LARRY DALE GOOL Obituary




LARRY DALE GOOL, 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Hope Russell and the late Jim Gool. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Joe Russell. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one special daughter, Kaitlyn Gool; one sister, Jan Martin (Todd); two nieces, Alexas Bradstead and Merina Martin; two special friends, Ben Coleman and Tim Napier; and a host of cousins. There will be no services and he will be cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019
