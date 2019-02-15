|
LARRY DAVID FERGUSON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1945, in Huntington, a son of the late Paul Eugene and Shelva Dingess Ferguson. Two brothers, Skip Ferguson and Carroll Ferguson, also preceded him in death. He retired from Houdaille Industries. Survivors include his wife Sharon Kay Ferguson; a daughter and son-in-law, Lorrie and Craig Sigler of Rock Hill, S.C.; a sister, Mary Lockhart of Huntington; and his beloved pets, his dog Bear and his kitty cat Manie Mae. A memorial gathering will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019