The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY DAVID FERGUSON


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LARRY DAVID FERGUSON Obituary




LARRY DAVID FERGUSON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1945, in Huntington, a son of the late Paul Eugene and Shelva Dingess Ferguson. Two brothers, Skip Ferguson and Carroll Ferguson, also preceded him in death. He retired from Houdaille Industries. Survivors include his wife Sharon Kay Ferguson; a daughter and son-in-law, Lorrie and Craig Sigler of Rock Hill, S.C.; a sister, Mary Lockhart of Huntington; and his beloved pets, his dog Bear and his kitty cat Manie Mae. A memorial gathering will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now