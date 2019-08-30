Home

LARRY DAVID HEARNE, 67, of Ashland, husband of Sharon Marie Graham Hearne, died Aug. 26 in the Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ashland Oil and Marathon Petroleum where was an operator and then a training specialist. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
