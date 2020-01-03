|
LARRY DAVID MOORE, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Tina Moore, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Grace Gospel Church by Pastor Keith Wiebe and Pastor Lou Ashworth. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. He was born June 11, 1952, in South Point, Ohio, a son of the late Carroll and Ella Pierce Moore. He was a painter for CSX and a veteran of the US Air Force. Larry was a member of Grace Gospel Church and was a friend to everyone. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Gene Moore, and sister, Barbara Noel. Additional survivors include sons, Aaron (Kira) Ross of Columbia, Tenn., and Adam Ross of Huntington; grandson, Harrison Lee, due in February; and two sisters, Carolyn Sue (Paul) Oliver of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Peggy (Jon) Riedel of Arizona. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday at Grace Gospel Church. Pallbearers will be his "Gearhead Bros." Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020