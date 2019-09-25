|
DR. LARRY DUSTEN KYLE, 76, of Milton, died September 16, 2019. He was born November 19, 1942, in Huntington, a son of the late Dusten L. and Hazel C. Kyle of Huntington, W.Va. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School where he played football, a graduate of Marshall University with both a Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Business Administration, and a graduate of West Virginia University with a doctorate in High Education Administration. He retired from Marshall Community and Technical College where he was Assistant Provost. Larry was active in several civic organizations during his career: Huntington Jaycees, Huntington Kiwanis and Marshall University Alumni Association. He loved hunting and fishing, and loved to spend time in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy J. And Welthie Marie Manis of Huntington; brother Jonathan D. Kyle of Huntington; brothers-in-law Ronnie L. Manis and James R. Manis both of Huntington, Roger L. Ball of Lavalette; sister-in-law Dianna K. Manis of Greensboro, N.C.; nephews Jonathan D. Kyle of Springfield, Ohio, R. Joseph "Joey" Manis of Charleston, W.Va. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shelia M. Kyle; daughter and son-in-law Kristina M. Childers and Charles "Charlie/Mike" Childers of Milton; grandsons, Jeremy and wife Sheena Childers of Huntington, and Justin Childers of Milton; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Childers of Huntington; brother-in-law Gary A. Manis of Oak Island, N.C.; sisters-in-law Donnie L. Ball of Lavalette, W.Va., and S. Jeannie Manis of Kenova, W.Va.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Connie and Steven Schumacher of Columbus, Ohio; nieces and nephews Angel Curry (Brian) and children Erica, Madison, Emily, McKenzie, Evan and Maggie, all of Huntington; Robyn (Christopher) Camden and daughters Micaela and Meagan Camden of Kenova; Tricia VanDalsen (Thomas) and daughter Christianna of Oak Island, N.C.; Terra Baker and children Andrew and Rachel of Greensboro, N.C.; Misha Ball of Lavalette; Isaiah Manis of Charleston; fur babies Precious, Bindi Bob, Dierks, Lacey and Greyjoy. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Shirley Ball Jr. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the St. Mary's School of Nursing Scholarship Fund C/O St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation, 2900 First Avenue, Huntington, WV, 25702. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, St. Mary's Home Health especially Tonya and Dr. Shawn Coffman for their care of Larry and a special thanks to Justin Childers. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019