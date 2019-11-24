|
|
LARRY E. DAVIS, 84, of Barboursville, passed away on November 23, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastors Chris Fulks and Jeff Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. He was born April 26, 1935, a son of the late Hollie and Agnes Davis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Shipley; son, Hollie A. Davis; stepson, Brent Adkins; granddaughter, Allyssa Ann Davis; and grandsons, Jared Ryan Arthur and Dakota Davis. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Bess-Davis; daughters, Diana L. Lucas (Brent), Deborah Davis and Kelly Davis Haughton; stepdaughters, Vicki Bess Lee and Letha Bess Perry; stepsons, Sheldon Bryant Adkins and Rick Bess (Deborah); 26 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019