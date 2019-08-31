|
LARRY EARL CARTER, 78, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 4, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Boyd and Ruby McSweeny Carter. Larry was a retired operator with Ensign Electric. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Scarberry Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Carter Jr. and Pam Carter; grandchildren and spouses, Nathan and Moniquica Carter and Jeremy and Samantha Carter; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Maci and Lincoln Carter; brother, Charles "Chuck" Carter; and sister, Justine Crockett. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019