Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
More Obituaries for LARRY CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY EARL CARTER

LARRY EARL CARTER Obituary




LARRY EARL CARTER, 78, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 4, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Boyd and Ruby McSweeny Carter. Larry was a retired operator with Ensign Electric. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Scarberry Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Carter Jr. and Pam Carter; grandchildren and spouses, Nathan and Moniquica Carter and Jeremy and Samantha Carter; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Maci and Lincoln Carter; brother, Charles "Chuck" Carter; and sister, Justine Crockett. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019
