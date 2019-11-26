Home

Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
LARRY GENE GRIFFITH, 81, of Ashland, widower of Carole Dianne Henry Griffith, died Nov. 21 in the Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ashland Oil / Marathon's Catlettsburg Refinery as a Refinery Operator. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
