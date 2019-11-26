|
LARRY GENE GRIFFITH, 81, of Ashland, widower of Carole Dianne Henry Griffith, died Nov. 21 in the Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ashland Oil / Marathon's Catlettsburg Refinery as a Refinery Operator. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019