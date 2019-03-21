







LARRY H. RILEY, 66, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born July 2, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Herbert and Dema Jones Riley. He was a retired chemical operator for Marathon Oil, a member of the Ashland Elks Lodge #350 and a graduate of Ohio University. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a special niece, Kristin Parsons. He is survived by his wife, Jerry Ann Harper Riley of South Point, Ohio; two daughters, Mary Beth Brackman (Steve) of High Point, N.C., and Ashley Riley of Ironton, Ohio; two sons, Kenny Riley (Sasha) of Ironton, Ohio, and Harper Woods (Michelle) of Greenup, Ky.; one sister, Delma McComas of Proctorville, Ohio; one brother, Ronnie Riley (Robin) of Wayne, W.Va.; and five grandchildren, Max, Madison, Levi, Kalen and Eden. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, Ky., with Dr. Robbie Phillips officiating. Elks services will be conducted prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans LN STE 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284. Online condolences may be sent to www.mfhfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary