LARRY KEITH O'DELL SR.

LARRY KEITH O'DELL SR. Obituary

LARRY KEITH O'DELL SR., 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., husband of Beverly Meadows O'Dell, died Dec. 2. He was a real estate agent with Old Colony Realty. Visitation and a light reception are scheduled at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. There will be a private graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
