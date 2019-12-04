|
|
|
LARRY KEITH O'DELL SR., 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., husband of Beverly Meadows O'Dell, died Dec. 2. He was a real estate agent with Old Colony Realty. Visitation and a light reception are scheduled at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. There will be a private graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019