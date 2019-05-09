|
|
LARRY LEE WALTERS, 54, of Huntington, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born January 4, 1965 in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Walters. He is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 35 years, Violet Walters; three sons Chris (Sara) Walters of Proctorville, Ohio, Brandon (Christine) Walters of Huntington, and Flem Walters of Huntington; his father, Flem (Becky) Walters of Prichard, W.Va.; five grandchildren: Hannah, Sophia, Olivia, Cody and Jude; three siblings, Kim Walters, Sandy Walters and Bryan Walters all of Huntington; a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and special friends, Tom (Rosetta) Atkins. He worked as maintenance supervisor at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 9, 2019