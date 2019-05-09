Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY WALTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY LEE WALTERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LARRY LEE WALTERS Obituary




LARRY LEE WALTERS, 54, of Huntington, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born January 4, 1965 in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Walters. He is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 35 years, Violet Walters; three sons Chris (Sara) Walters of Proctorville, Ohio, Brandon (Christine) Walters of Huntington, and Flem Walters of Huntington; his father, Flem (Becky) Walters of Prichard, W.Va.; five grandchildren: Hannah, Sophia, Olivia, Cody and Jude; three siblings, Kim Walters, Sandy Walters and Bryan Walters all of Huntington; a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and special friends, Tom (Rosetta) Atkins. He worked as maintenance supervisor at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now