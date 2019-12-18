|
LARRY NELSON HAGLEY, 72, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting military graveside rites. He was born February 15, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late George Nelson Hagley and Helen Patricia Smith Legrand and the late Junior and Inez Burch. He was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Colegrove United Methodist Church; American Legion Post 16 for 30 years; and was a former member of the VFW Post in Ironton, Ohio. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Burlington-Fayette Volunteer Fire Department. Survivors include his wife, Debra Walden Hagley; his children and their spouses, Lora (Keith) Stewart of Catlettsburg, Ky., Stacey (Gary II) Cook of Ashland, Ky., and Donnie Walden and Carlie Hensley of Huntington; 10 grandchildren, Samantha Stewart, Devyn Longo, Kris Longo, Gary Cook III, Chris Crabtree, Courtney Crabtree, Zack Walden, Emily Walden, Quincy Crabtree and Mariah Cyrus; 11 great-grandchildren, Savannah Hudson, Isabel Cook, Gary Cook IV, Ray Cook, Caroline Cook, Owen Crabtree, Darien Crabtree, Quinton Crabtree, Adrean Crabtree, Ella Crabtree and Destiny Cyrus; the mother of his children, Shelia Hagley; a brother and sister-in-law, George (Mary) Hagley of Salt Rock, W.Va.; special friends, Ed Porter, Jamie Walden and Sheree Figg; and bunches of nieces, nephews and in-laws. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the funeral home.