Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bailey Family Funeral Home
2110 Argillite Rd.
Flatwoods, KY 41139
(606) 836-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bailey Family Funeral Home
2110 Argillite Rd.
Flatwoods, KY 41139
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bear Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church
Catlettsburg, WV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Woodmere Memorial Park
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY DISHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY PAUL DISHMAN


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LARRY PAUL DISHMAN Obituary




LARRY PAUL DISHMAN, 73, of Lavalette, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. Mr. Dishman was born September 16, 1945, in Kenova, to the late Paul and Eula May Brown Dishman. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Sue Hensley. Mr. Dishman was an electrical engineer for Ensign Electric and an Army veteran of the Vietnam era. He attended Bear Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church in Catlettsburg, Ky., and Flatwoods Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle in Flatwoods, Ky. Mr. Dishman loved going to church and reading his Bible. Mr. Dishman is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Sharon E. Gallaher Dishman of Lavalette; one son, Earl (Missy) Dishman of Huntington; one daughter, Becky (Bill) McCallister of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Chelsie and Caleb Brooks, Tyler and Cameron McCallister, all of Huntington, Sarah (Austin) Lee of Dayton, Ohio, and Anna and Jonathan Dishman of Huntington; one great-grandchild, Waylon Brooks; three brothers, Rodney (Mary) Dishman of Kenova, Mark (Joyce) Dishman of Greenup, Ky., and Timothy (Carmen) Dishman of Shoals; one sister, Brenda McCoy of Ceredo; and a host of extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Bear Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church in Catlettsburg, Ky., with Pastor Mike Moore and Pastor Lloyd L. Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Bailey Family Funeral Home in Flatwoods, Ky. Condolences can be expressed at www.baileyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now