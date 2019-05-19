







LARRY PAUL DISHMAN, 73, of Lavalette, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. Mr. Dishman was born September 16, 1945, in Kenova, to the late Paul and Eula May Brown Dishman. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Sue Hensley. Mr. Dishman was an electrical engineer for Ensign Electric and an Army veteran of the Vietnam era. He attended Bear Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church in Catlettsburg, Ky., and Flatwoods Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle in Flatwoods, Ky. Mr. Dishman loved going to church and reading his Bible. Mr. Dishman is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Sharon E. Gallaher Dishman of Lavalette; one son, Earl (Missy) Dishman of Huntington; one daughter, Becky (Bill) McCallister of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Chelsie and Caleb Brooks, Tyler and Cameron McCallister, all of Huntington, Sarah (Austin) Lee of Dayton, Ohio, and Anna and Jonathan Dishman of Huntington; one great-grandchild, Waylon Brooks; three brothers, Rodney (Mary) Dishman of Kenova, Mark (Joyce) Dishman of Greenup, Ky., and Timothy (Carmen) Dishman of Shoals; one sister, Brenda McCoy of Ceredo; and a host of extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Bear Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church in Catlettsburg, Ky., with Pastor Mike Moore and Pastor Lloyd L. Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Bailey Family Funeral Home in Flatwoods, Ky. Condolences can be expressed at www.baileyfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019