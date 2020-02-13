Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home
West Hamlin, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home
West Hamlin, WV
LARRY R. MARCUM


1940 - 2020
LARRY R. MARCUM Obituary

LARRY R. MARCUM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Lincoln County, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. He was born June 11, 1940. He was a member of Camp Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, George William Marcum. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vivian Elkins Marcum; one son, Christopher G. Marcum; one daughter, Emma S. Marcum Handley; one granddaughter, Kristen L. Handley; one grandson, Christopher L. Marcum; one aunt, Gladys Breeding; and his 99-year-old mother, Willa F. Fry; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Bille Lee Elkins; loving cousins and friends. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Larry R. Sanders officiating. The burial will follow in the Sanders Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
