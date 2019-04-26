Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY CLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY RICHARD "RICK" CLAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LARRY RICHARD "RICK" CLAY Obituary




LARRY RICHARD "RICK" CLAY, 56, of Wayne, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born September 26, 1962, in Huntington, a son of Sylvia Clay-Mathis of Huntington and the late James Ivan Clay. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, James "Tater" Clay and Robert Allen Clay. Rick was self-employed and a member of the Operators Union 132. Survivors include his wife, Diana Bryant Clay; son, Kyle James Clay of Wayne; daughter, Shelby Vogel (Adam) of Glendive, Montana; stepsons, Billy Joe Farmer (Mary Moss) of Wayne and Brandon Woods (Johnda) of Huntington; stepdaughter, Jamie Farmer of Kenova; ten step-grandchildren, Autumn Messer, Dylan Messer, Mitchell Hundley, Dalton Meade, Michael Meade, Brandon Woods, Bentley Woods, Hailey Mahone, McKayla Mahone and Dakota Mahone; a special cousin, Stephanie Stephens; and special nieces, Jamie Bevins (Teddy) and Tiffany Tackett (Scott). Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Wayne with Brother Danny Trautwein officiating. Burial will follow at the Watson Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now