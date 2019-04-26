|
LARRY RICHARD "RICK" CLAY, 56, of Wayne, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born September 26, 1962, in Huntington, a son of Sylvia Clay-Mathis of Huntington and the late James Ivan Clay. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, James "Tater" Clay and Robert Allen Clay. Rick was self-employed and a member of the Operators Union 132. Survivors include his wife, Diana Bryant Clay; son, Kyle James Clay of Wayne; daughter, Shelby Vogel (Adam) of Glendive, Montana; stepsons, Billy Joe Farmer (Mary Moss) of Wayne and Brandon Woods (Johnda) of Huntington; stepdaughter, Jamie Farmer of Kenova; ten step-grandchildren, Autumn Messer, Dylan Messer, Mitchell Hundley, Dalton Meade, Michael Meade, Brandon Woods, Bentley Woods, Hailey Mahone, McKayla Mahone and Dakota Mahone; a special cousin, Stephanie Stephens; and special nieces, Jamie Bevins (Teddy) and Tiffany Tackett (Scott). Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Wayne with Brother Danny Trautwein officiating. Burial will follow at the Watson Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019