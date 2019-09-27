Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
905 S 5th St.
Ironton, WV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY SHELTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY SHELTON


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY SHELTON Obituary




LARRY SHELTON, 76, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Community Hospice House in Ashland, Kentucky. Larry was born May 12, 1943, in Ironton, Ohio, a son to the late Vernon and Fannie Roberts Shelton. He is survived by his wife, Barbara "Bobbi" Compliment Shelton, whom he married December 14, 1963. Larry was a 1961 graduate of Ironton High School. He was a retired bricklayer from AK Steel and was a U.S. Navy veteran, where he served as a Seabee. Larry was a member of Saint Joseph Church, where he loved being a member of the men's choir for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth, Ray, John and Jim. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Dennis (Anne), Dan (Kara) and Steve (Charlie Gail); nine grandchildren, William (Savannah), Johnathon, Andrew, Jacob, Eli, Isaiah, Madaline, Tyler Lynn and Tessa. Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S 5th St., Ironton, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in Larry's name to Community Hospice of Ashland, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101 and/or St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 912 S 6th St, Ironton, OH 45638. To offer the Shelton family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
Download Now