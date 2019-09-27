|
|
LARRY SHELTON, 76, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Community Hospice House in Ashland, Kentucky. Larry was born May 12, 1943, in Ironton, Ohio, a son to the late Vernon and Fannie Roberts Shelton. He is survived by his wife, Barbara "Bobbi" Compliment Shelton, whom he married December 14, 1963. Larry was a 1961 graduate of Ironton High School. He was a retired bricklayer from AK Steel and was a U.S. Navy veteran, where he served as a Seabee. Larry was a member of Saint Joseph Church, where he loved being a member of the men's choir for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth, Ray, John and Jim. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Dennis (Anne), Dan (Kara) and Steve (Charlie Gail); nine grandchildren, William (Savannah), Johnathon, Andrew, Jacob, Eli, Isaiah, Madaline, Tyler Lynn and Tessa. Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S 5th St., Ironton, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in Larry's name to Community Hospice of Ashland, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101 and/or St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 912 S 6th St, Ironton, OH 45638. To offer the Shelton family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019