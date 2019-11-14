|
LARRY "LARRY JOE" STEPHEN McNEELY, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at KDMC, Ashland, Ky. He was born September 26, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., son of the late Rodney Glen "Crip" McNeely Sr. and Maybelle McComas McNeely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Donnetta Adkins McNeely; sister, Glenna Mae Estep; special uncle and hunting and fishing buddy, Jerry McNeely. He was a proud Army veteran of Vietnam, a member of DAV, Huntington and American Legion Post No. 16. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter and loved tending to his flower garden. He also enjoyed camping, playing cornhole and was an avid WVU fan. He is survived by his children, Clinton Lee of Maryland, Erin Jean of Michigan and Larry Robert of Missouri; a sister, Debbie Taylor of Huntington, W.Va.; half-sister, Bea Bailey of Peach Creek, W.Va.; aunt, Helen Mullins of Kentucky; aunt, Jan Staggs of California; uncle, Jim McNeely of Tennessee; niece, Linda (T.J.) Gartin of North Carolina; nephew, John Taylor (Elizabeth) of Huntington, W.Va.; great-nieces, Anna and Maddie; great-nephew, Eli; mother-in-law, Vivian Adkins; special friend, Elaine Kern; and his two fur babies, Buggsy and Miss Knatz. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019