Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY McNEELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY STEPHEN "LARRY JOE" McNEELY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY STEPHEN "LARRY JOE" McNEELY Obituary




LARRY "LARRY JOE" STEPHEN McNEELY, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at KDMC, Ashland, Ky. He was born September 26, 1949, in Logan, W.Va., son of the late Rodney Glen "Crip" McNeely Sr. and Maybelle McComas McNeely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Donnetta Adkins McNeely; sister, Glenna Mae Estep; special uncle and hunting and fishing buddy, Jerry McNeely. He was a proud Army veteran of Vietnam, a member of DAV, Huntington and American Legion Post No. 16. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter and loved tending to his flower garden. He also enjoyed camping, playing cornhole and was an avid WVU fan. He is survived by his children, Clinton Lee of Maryland, Erin Jean of Michigan and Larry Robert of Missouri; a sister, Debbie Taylor of Huntington, W.Va.; half-sister, Bea Bailey of Peach Creek, W.Va.; aunt, Helen Mullins of Kentucky; aunt, Jan Staggs of California; uncle, Jim McNeely of Tennessee; niece, Linda (T.J.) Gartin of North Carolina; nephew, John Taylor (Elizabeth) of Huntington, W.Va.; great-nieces, Anna and Maddie; great-nephew, Eli; mother-in-law, Vivian Adkins; special friend, Elaine Kern; and his two fur babies, Buggsy and Miss Knatz. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -