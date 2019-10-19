|
|
LARRY WAYNE LEWIS, 73, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Huntington, W.Va., with Robert Cox officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on December 9, 1945, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Claude and Lillian Chapman Lewis. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Richard Lewis and Thomas Edward Lewis. He was owner of Cycle Center Inc. in Huntington for over forty-nine years. He had many adventures in life and excelled at whatever he loved, from motorcycle racing to sporting clays to hunting. He made lifelong friends wherever he went. He is survived by his wife, Carol Tackett Lewis; one daughter, Stacy (Tim) Schreiber of Versailles, Ky.; two sons, Jason (Kierre) Lewis of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Eric (Mary) Lewis of Prichard, W.Va.; and seven grandchildren, Pierce, Colette, Devin, Gwen, Lydia, Ryder and Piper. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolence may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019