Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Burlington Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA CAREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA CAREY Obituary




On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, LAURA CAREY slipped into the arms of her Creator at the age of 49 after a courageous battle with an extended illness. Laura was born August 8, 1969, in Hartford, Conn., to James and Linda Hill. She is a 1988 graduate of South Point High School. Laura was a devoted mother, sister and daughter who also loved spending time with family and friends. Laura was preceded in death by her father, James Hill, and grandparents, C.N. (Jr.) and Colleen Hill. She is survived by her mother, Linda; her husband, Clinton; her children, Brooklyn and James; her sister, Dawn (Hill) Blakeman and her husband, Darin, and their son, Justin (Cheyanne); her aunt, Jacqueline (Hill) Humphreys (Tony); her uncle, John Hill (Stephanie); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Laura's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Burlington Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now