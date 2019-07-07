|
|
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, LAURA CAREY slipped into the arms of her Creator at the age of 49 after a courageous battle with an extended illness. Laura was born August 8, 1969, in Hartford, Conn., to James and Linda Hill. She is a 1988 graduate of South Point High School. Laura was a devoted mother, sister and daughter who also loved spending time with family and friends. Laura was preceded in death by her father, James Hill, and grandparents, C.N. (Jr.) and Colleen Hill. She is survived by her mother, Linda; her husband, Clinton; her children, Brooklyn and James; her sister, Dawn (Hill) Blakeman and her husband, Darin, and their son, Justin (Cheyanne); her aunt, Jacqueline (Hill) Humphreys (Tony); her uncle, John Hill (Stephanie); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Laura's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Burlington Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019