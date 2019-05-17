







LAURA DANE HARSHBARGER, 63, of Culloden, W.Va., journeyed to her heavenly home on May 14, 2019. Her faith in God and the love of her family and friends supported her during her brief illness. Laura was born on April 17, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Ray Hinchman and Mary Lou Connelly Hinchman. Laura was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Hinchman Jr. She is survived by her husband, Chris; one daughter, Kristen Bearby (Mark); one son, John Harshbarger (Rebecca). Laura was proud of her role as Nannan to her grandchildren, Jay Browning, David Browning, Dakota Bearby, Ryker Bearby, Julian Harshbarger, Elliott Harshbarger and one grandchild on the way. Laura was also survived by her brothers, Cam Hinchman and Roger Hinchman (Sandy), and several nieces and nephews. Laura graduated from Marshall University with a degree in elementary education. She loved working with children and devoted thirty years of her life to public education. A dedicated teacher, Laura was passionate about learning and taught several different grade levels during her career. She also enjoyed mentoring young adults and children during Energy Express summer programs. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Laura was devoted to her family and fiercely loyal to her friends. Laura's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Mary's Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to Laura over the past few weeks. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Will Basham officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 17, 2019