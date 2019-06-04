







LAURA LILLIAN ADKINS, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., by Bishop Frank Kirby. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. She was born July 22, 1936, in Big Ugly, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walton and Margarett Peyton Ferrell. She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois Glass Company with 25 years of service and worked at Tri-State Plating for 15 years where she was a vice president. Laura was also a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by son John Barrett and daughter Vera Robertson and five brothers and one sister. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Edison L. Adkins; niece and spouse Joyce and Doug Smith; granddaughter Candy Carr; son Tom Barrett; daughter Mary Stanley; son Edison Adkins Jr. (Krista); son Donnie Adkins; son Tommy Truitt (Becky); son Joseph Adkins (Stephanie); daughter Keishia Howe (Justin) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home.