Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kenova Church of God
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Kenova Church of God
LAURA LOUISE BRUMFIELD "WEEZIE" STARR

LAURA LOUISE BRUMFIELD "WEEZIE" STARR Obituary




LAURA LOUISE "WEEZIE" BRUMFIELD STARR, 96, of Kenova, W.Va., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Maple Street Church of God in Kenova with Pastor Paul Cantrell and Pastor Greg Tomlinson officiating. Interment will take place noon Friday, September 6, 2019, at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, W.Va. She was born January 14, 1923, in Gary, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wade H. and Frances Roberts Brumfield. She was a retired nurse's aide from the Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was a member of the Delbarton Church of God and attended the Kenova Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Claude Starr, and eleven siblings. She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Janet Maynard (Dallas); one brother-in-law, Don Bias; nephews, Tim Bias (Georgeann) and Robert Bias (Julia); nine nieces; eight nephews; and a host of family and friends and her church family. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maple Street Church of God in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Maple Street Church of God, 1601 Maple Street, Kenova, WV 25530, or the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 186, Kenova, WV 25530. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
