Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
1936 - 2019
LAVADA ROY, 83, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born January 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Woodrow Childers and Dorothy Pancake Childers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Roy; two brothers, Henry Childers and Larry Childers. She is survived by one daughter, Diana Roy-Melvin (Timothy Melvin) of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Felicia Backus (Mark Porter) and Samuel Roy (Kayla); five great-grandchildren, Zachariah, Isabella, Solomon Backus, and Cainan and AnnaBeth Roy; one sister, Janie Wines of Brownsburg, Ind.; one brother, Woodrow Childers Jr. of West Point, Ind.; and one special niece, Kathi Spencer. Lavada's devoted and caring friends are too numerous to list. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to thank her caregivers and Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
