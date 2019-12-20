The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAVERN MEADOWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAVERN MEADOWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAVERN MEADOWS Obituary

LAVERN MEADOWS, 82, of Milton, passed away on December 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on October 24, 1937, a daughter of Clifton and Gladys Harshbarger. LaVern was married to David, who passed away earlier this year. She was part owner, along with her husband, of Co-Ex Plastics in Milton. In addition to her husband, David, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael. She is survived by one sister, Rowena Harshbarger. LaVern was an avid golfer and loved spending her winters in the warm sunshine of Florida. She also was a former volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital for many years. We would like to thank her caregivers, Jackie, Marianne and Angie, for the loving care they provided. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be private. Friends may visit one hour before services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hoops Family Children's Hospital in Huntington.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAVERN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now