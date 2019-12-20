|
LAVERN MEADOWS, 82, of Milton, passed away on December 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on October 24, 1937, a daughter of Clifton and Gladys Harshbarger. LaVern was married to David, who passed away earlier this year. She was part owner, along with her husband, of Co-Ex Plastics in Milton. In addition to her husband, David, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael. She is survived by one sister, Rowena Harshbarger. LaVern was an avid golfer and loved spending her winters in the warm sunshine of Florida. She also was a former volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital for many years. We would like to thank her caregivers, Jackie, Marianne and Angie, for the loving care they provided. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be private. Friends may visit one hour before services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hoops Family Children's Hospital in Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019