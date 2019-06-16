|
LAVERNA JOYCE RAMEY, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Florida. She was born December 7, 1934, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Elmer "Neil" and Hazel Day Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland H. Ramey; and daughter-in-law, Tamara Ramey. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Ramey; two granddaughters, Kelly (Perry) Taylor and Maria Ramey and fiance Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Perry and Jocelyn Taylor; two aunts, Blanche Bernice Farahay and Dorothy Day; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Ramey and Marsha Bryan. She was a retired bookkeeping supervisor for 20th Street Bank. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019