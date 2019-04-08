







LAVONIA "CRICKET" PEARL PORTER, 90, of Salt Rock, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cleedith Porter. She was born on February 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Elmer and Pearl Sergent. Cricket was also preceded in death by her son, Philip Porter; her brothers, Leonard and James Sergent; and her sister, Marie Lowe. She is survived by her son, Dwight (Renee) Porter; daughter-in-law, Linda Porter; grandchildren, Joshua (Carrie) Porter, Katherine (Dax) Hancock, Amanda (John) Morrison and Beth (Travis) Prichard; great-grandchildren, Chynna Bolen, Morgan Porter, Nickolas and Makinley Prichard, Liam and Elias Hancock, and Harper Morrison; great-great-grandchildren, Briilee McReynolds and Lilith Chapman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cricket was a gentle, caring, wonderful Christian woman who was loved so much by so many people. She lived a life devoted to her Heavenly Father. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Church in Salt Rock and a retired cook for Salt Rock Elementary. Her family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary's Medical Center for their exceptional love and care over the past week. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Funeral services will begin at noon Tuesday, April 9, 2019, also at Wallace, with Brother Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Porter Cemetery in Salt Rock. Pallbearers will be Joshua Porter, John Morrison, Tim Eplin, Travis and Nick Prichard, Dax, Liam and Elias Hancock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019