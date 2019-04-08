The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Porter Cemetery
Salt Rock, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAVONIA PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAVONIA PEARL "CRICKET" PORTER


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LAVONIA PEARL "CRICKET" PORTER Obituary




LAVONIA "CRICKET" PEARL PORTER, 90, of Salt Rock, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cleedith Porter. She was born on February 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Elmer and Pearl Sergent. Cricket was also preceded in death by her son, Philip Porter; her brothers, Leonard and James Sergent; and her sister, Marie Lowe. She is survived by her son, Dwight (Renee) Porter; daughter-in-law, Linda Porter; grandchildren, Joshua (Carrie) Porter, Katherine (Dax) Hancock, Amanda (John) Morrison and Beth (Travis) Prichard; great-grandchildren, Chynna Bolen, Morgan Porter, Nickolas and Makinley Prichard, Liam and Elias Hancock, and Harper Morrison; great-great-grandchildren, Briilee McReynolds and Lilith Chapman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cricket was a gentle, caring, wonderful Christian woman who was loved so much by so many people. She lived a life devoted to her Heavenly Father. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Church in Salt Rock and a retired cook for Salt Rock Elementary. Her family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary's Medical Center for their exceptional love and care over the past week. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Funeral services will begin at noon Tuesday, April 9, 2019, also at Wallace, with Brother Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Porter Cemetery in Salt Rock. Pallbearers will be Joshua Porter, John Morrison, Tim Eplin, Travis and Nick Prichard, Dax, Liam and Elias Hancock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now