







LAWAS LEE "MAC" MCCLURE, 93, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Heritage Center, Huntington. He was born November 13, 1925 in Little Dixie, Ky., the son of the late, George Guy and Vivian Georgia Overfield McClure. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Carl Douglas McClure. He was a regional sales manager with Southern States, an independent insurance salesman, banker, member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, a devout UK fan and member of the WV chapter of the UK Alumni Club and a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Betty Joy Richards McClure of Huntington; one daughter, Susan Gay McClure Manns (Frank) of Huntington; two sons, Bruce McClure (Jeanne) of Louisville, Ky., and Brian David McClure (Lisa) of Barboursville; two brothers, William David McClure (Jean) of Charlotte, N.C., Lowell "Bae" McClure of San Francisco, Calif.; sister-in-law, Maggie McClure of Henderson, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah, Heather, April, Michael, Matthew, Alexandria and Ashley; six great-grandchildren, Maya, Lilli, Bree, Everly, Aliana and Braxton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV with Rev. Angela Gay Kinkead officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Saturday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Following the burial, family and friends are encouraged to attend a bereavement dinner at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.