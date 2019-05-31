Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE SLONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE PHILLIP SLONE


1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
LAWRENCE PHILLIP SLONE Obituary




LAWRENCE PHILLIP SLONE, 89, of Ashland, Clara Mae Fisher Slone, died May 28. He retired from GTE. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, burial will be in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Ashland Tomcat Boosters, P.O. Box 212, Ashland, KY 41105, Tomcat Stadium Fund, 1520 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101 or to Kings Daughters and Sons Senior Living, Resident Activities, 1100 Bath Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries