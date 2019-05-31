|
|
|
LAWRENCE PHILLIP SLONE, 89, of Ashland, Clara Mae Fisher Slone, died May 28. He retired from GTE. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, burial will be in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Ashland Tomcat Boosters, P.O. Box 212, Ashland, KY 41105, Tomcat Stadium Fund, 1520 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101 or to Kings Daughters and Sons Senior Living, Resident Activities, 1100 Bath Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019
