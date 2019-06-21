Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Center Point Baptist Church
West Hamlin, WV
LAWRENCE RAY SMITH, 75, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home. A memorial will be held at Center Point Baptist Church, West Hamlin, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Lawrence was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School and owner of R&S Feed Store, West Hamlin. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Roberts; three grandchildren, Josh and Mariah, Tristan and Lindsey Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Kendyll and Jase Roberts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 21, 2019
