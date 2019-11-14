Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE RICHARD "PETE" MURPHY


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE RICHARD "PETE" MURPHY Obituary




LAWRENCE RICHARD "PETE" MURPHY, 84, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky. He was born November 30, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late William and Ollietha Burke Murphy. Pete was a retired mathematician in the Survey Department of the US Army Corps of Engineers and a 4-H adviser for over 30 years. He was a 1953 McDermott High School graduate and received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Mathematics from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. He attended the Johnstown Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, William "Sonny," Carl and Johnny Murphy. Pete is survived by his wife, Jane Stephenson Murphy, whom he married December 12, 1964, in Rushtown, Ohio; two daughters, Laura Jane Murphy of Ironton and Amy (Jason) White of Hilliard, Ohio; special friend who was like his grandson, Levi Belcher; and two sisters, Irma Ehrmann of Medway, Ohio, and Carolyn "Cookie" Green of Lucasville, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville, Ohio, with John "Pete" Horn officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spring Valley FFA, 1 Timberlake Drive, Huntington, WV 25704, or Lawrence County 4-H Foundation, 1 Veterans Square, Ironton, OH 45638.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKinley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -