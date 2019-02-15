







LEAETTA TOPPINS COLLINS, 80, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on February 10, 2019. She now rejoices in the presence of the Lord alongside her husband Terry Collins; her parents Tracy Toppins and Hessie Maynard Toppins; and many siblings and family that got to heaven a little earlier. Leaetta "Tim" loved and adored her surviving family, including siblings Tracy and Loretta Toppins, Darline Wilson, Dorothy Bentley, and "twin" Ruth Ann Toppins; her daughters Vanessa Collins and Stacey Ross; son-in-law Tom Ross; and grandchildren Thomas, Taylor and Kelsey Ross. Leaetta also loved her church family at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God (JACOG) and her close circle of friends including Arlene, Charlotte, Grace and Marlene. Leaetta's life will be celebrated 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at JACOG located at 2039 Jefferson Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at JACOG. Burial will follow in the Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.