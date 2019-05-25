Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM
LEE E. WRIGHT, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, widower of C. Joyce Wright, died May 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perkins Ridge Baptist Church, c/o Debbie Hayes, 8609 SR 217, Scottown, OH 45678. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 25, 2019
