







LEE E. WRIGHT, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born August 31, 1935, in Lawrence County, Ohio, son of the late Orlie "John" and Maxine Wilson Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, C. Joyce Wright; his sister and brother-in-law, Verda Mae and Dallas Brammer. He is survived by two nieces, Brenda Gue and Lois Delawder; nephews, Terry (Ruby) Freeman and Jason (Jennifer) Heinz; great-nieces, Alyssa Rose Freeman and Jenna Elizabeth Heinz; great-nephew, Jordan D. Heinz; and best neighbors, Jim and Debbie Hayes and family. Lee was a 1953 graduate of Windsor High School. He retired from Dayton Malleable (Ironton Iron) with 34 years of service. He attended Perkins Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Perkins Ridge Baptist Church c/o Debbie Hayes, 8609 State Route 217, Scottown, OH 45678. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 26, 2019