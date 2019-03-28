







LEE R. "BOB" MULLINS II, a well-respected Vietnam War Veteran and a longtime and popular resident of Huntington, currently residing in South Point, Ohio, passed away quietly at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington Monday, March 25, 2019. Born November 4, 1946, he was 72. Lee was a graduate of Huntington High School and has maintained a special group of friends that Shelia and he lunched with, Connie Stanley, Sharon Miller and Linda Milam. Lee had a distinguished career with the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War in 1966 to 1968, and was awarded an array of medals for his service. Lee was honored with the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and a Marksman Rifle award. Moreover, he was important to his military buddies and served the rest of his military career as a member of the Army National Guard 254th Transportation Unit in Huntington. After his military career, Lee assisted other military veterans however he could. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Huntington. Among his many veteran duties, Lee worked very closely with area veterans and delivered meals to veterans during various memorial events for the VVA and traveled with the VVA float. Lee devoted his life to the family he adored, most of all his wife of 52 years, Shelia Houck Mullins, and his children, Lee R. and Elizabeth Mullins III of Huntington, Greg A. and Brenda Mullins of South Point, Ohio, and Derek S. Mullins of South Point, Ohio. He was also loved and active with his grandchildren, Michael Mullins of Huntington and Mitch and Brittany Mullins of South Point, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee R. and Virginia Goodrich Mullins of South Point, Ohio, and in-laws, Ora and Juanita Houck of Huntington. In addition, a special friend, Linda Clere. The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Huntington for the care Lee and the family received. Becky and Kelly will forever be in our hearts for all they did. Pallbearers will be various family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Ed Pickem. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019