|
|
LELIA ROSS, 96, of Proctorville, formerly of Kenova, went to be with the Lord and her husband on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted by Minister David Smith and Minister Bob Hayes at 12 p.m. on Friday at 5th Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Lelia was born on August 2, 1923 in Kenova, W.Va., to the late Millard and Rebecca Riggs Workman. Lelia was a devout Christian and she worked as the Kenova Avon Lady for 54 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Charley" Ross; four brothers and one sister. She is survived by four children, Trish (Bernie) Ward, Judith (Jay) Maynard, her caregiver of 15 years, Charley (Becky) Ross, and Letha K. (Gary) Hamm; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one brother Argie (Alma) Workman; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the church. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019