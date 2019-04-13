Home

LENA LOIS "PRISSIE" HOLLAND

LENA LOIS "PRISSIE" HOLLAND, 92, of Ceredo, widow of William "Bud" Holland Jr., died Thursday at Wayne Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019
