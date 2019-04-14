The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
LENA LOIS "PRISSIE" HOLLAND


LENA LOIS "PRISSIE" HOLLAND, 92, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away April 11, 2019, at Wayne Nursing & Rehab. She was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Ceredo, W.Va., a daughter of Thomas Ira Ward and Hattie Faye McKeand. She was preceded in death by her parents; her dear husband, William "Bud" Holland Jr.; her siblings, Texie Deskins, Jack Ward, Ada Lee McCoy and Carlos Ward. She leaves behind her beloved sons, William Alex Holland (Janet) of Grayson, Ky., and James Ronald Holland (Kathy) of Huntington, W.Va. Also surviving are her three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her beloved church family at Ceredo Church of Christ. Lena loved beautiful flowers; she was a 1944 graduate of Buffalo High School and a 20-year volunteer for Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Ceredo Church of Christ with Minister David Roach officiating, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
