LENA WAYNETTE MUNSEY-ADKINS of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at the age of 61 on March 5, 2020 in The Ohio State University hospice care after a short, but fierce, fight with gallbladder cancer. Waynette, the daughter of Ferne and Jim Munsey, was born October 30, 1958, in Bluefield, W.Va. She is survived by her sisters Amy Munsey-Hagley and Millie Munsey-Adkins, who provided the ultimate physical and emotional support when her strength waned in illness; her daughters Emily and Katie Adkins, who provided nursing care throughout her cancer battle, are forever blessed to have Waynette as their Mommy, as she instilled self-worth, faith, perseverance, and love in each of them, even as the Lord knit them in her womb. Her legacy is marked by hand-sewn clothes for her daughters, decades of hard work at Pro Nursing Services, and straight A's achieved in her studies at Mountwest Community College. Those who knew Waynette knew her pure sacrificial, maternal love. She accepted everyone she encountered with warmth and acceptance. In addition to her human relatives, over the years, she served as an exemplary Pet-Mom and Pet-Gam-Gam to Leroy, Timmy, Molly, Snoop, Toby, Beans, Opie, Eleven, Ruthie, Roscoe and Ralphie. We take great pride and joy in her legacy, and in the assurance that she is content with the Lord. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting her family with end of life costs through her GoFundMe site.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020