LENORE JOANNE STONE WOOD, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Heritage Center. Funeral service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, of which she was a member, with Pastor Patrick Elliott officiating. Interment will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born January 12, 1934, in Cabell County, daughter of the late Everett Lakin and Lilly Coon Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Wood; two daughters, Toni Pollock and JeanAnne Wood; a grandson, Andrew Wood; and six siblings. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Charley "Chuck" Wood (Nikki); two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra Wood and Charlie Keown (Ted); nine grandchildren, Amanda, Dustin, Jessica, Chelsi (Nicholas), Kristen (Roger), Katie, Nicole, Jacob and Ryon; six great-grandchildren, Brianna, Paige, Bailey, Kendall, Aubrey and Haydin; and two great-great-grandchildren, Bryson and Xander. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, 1600 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019