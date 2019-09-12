The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LENORE WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENORE JOANNE STONE WOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENORE JOANNE STONE WOOD Obituary




LENORE JOANNE STONE WOOD, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Heritage Center. Funeral service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, of which she was a member, with Pastor Patrick Elliott officiating. Interment will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born January 12, 1934, in Cabell County, daughter of the late Everett Lakin and Lilly Coon Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Wood; two daughters, Toni Pollock and JeanAnne Wood; a grandson, Andrew Wood; and six siblings. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Charley "Chuck" Wood (Nikki); two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra Wood and Charlie Keown (Ted); nine grandchildren, Amanda, Dustin, Jessica, Chelsi (Nicholas), Kristen (Roger), Katie, Nicole, Jacob and Ryon; six great-grandchildren, Brianna, Paige, Bailey, Kendall, Aubrey and Haydin; and two great-great-grandchildren, Bryson and Xander. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, 1600 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LENORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now