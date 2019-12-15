|
LEO JOHN FLECKENSTEIN, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Leo was born March 15, 1933, in Huntington, to parents Leo Adam and Clara Baker Fleckenstein. He was married to Betty Thompson Fleckenstein for nearly 63 years. Leo graduated from Xavier University and then went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery from St. Louis University in June 1959. Upon graduation, Leo was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy. He served two years in San Diego, Calif., before returning home to Huntington. Leo spent the next 40 years in private practice. Over those years, he served as President of the Huntington Dental Society, the West Virginia Dental Society and the West Virginia Board of Dental Examiners. He served for several years as an examiner for the Northeast Regional Board (NERB) and as a mock board examiner for West Virginia University School of Dentistry. He was a fellow of the American College of Dentistry and the International College of Dentists. In the summer of 2001, Leo contracted transverse myelitis, a condition that left him with partial paralysis of his lower extremities. Forced into premature retirement, he sold his practice. However, his dental career was not over. While serving on the board of the Ebenezer Medical Outreach Clinic, Leo was asked to spearhead the development of a dental clinic for the facility. He was able to procure over $140,000 worth of dental equipment donations, and the clinic opened its doors in January 2005. The clinic was rededicated in his name on November 9, 2018. Leo's hobbies included spending time with family and friends, traveling, running, basketball and golf. He was a fan of Marshall University Athletics, rarely missing a home football game. Leo was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Loeser, Sister Teresa Fleckenstein, SJ, Elizabeth Fleckenstein, Barbara O'Neill and Leona Hamm. He is survived by his wife, Betty Thompson Fleckenstein; his five sons, James (Jaquelyn), Leo, Charles (Angela), David (Laura) and Kurt (Susan); 12 grandchildren; and sister, Joan Forrest (Bruce). Funeral Liturgy will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church conducted by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Rite of Committal will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
