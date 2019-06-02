







LEO "MIKE" MICHAEL BRONOSKY, 73, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at noon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Father Douglas Ondeck. Rite of Committal will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Mike was born on April 9, 1946, in Huntington, to the late Paul Leo and Theresa Elizabeth Bikar Bronosky. Mike was an electronics technician for Ashland Oil. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Joseph Bronosky. He is survived by his sons, Richard Paul and Joseph Michael Bronosky; four grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Oliva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.