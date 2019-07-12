The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONA FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONA FERGUSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONA FERGUSON Obituary




LEONA FERGUSON, 97, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Lincoln Nursing and Rehab, Hamlin. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Joey Ferguson. Burial will be in Adkins Cemetery, Ranger. Leona was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She was born June 2, 1922, a daughter of the late Phillip and Carrie Yeager Donall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lenyel Ferguson; brothers, George, James, Chris, Winford and Tony Donall; sisters, Juanita Robinette and Alice Adkins. Leona is survived by her daughters, Gale Ferguson and Sandy (Pete) Davidson, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Davidson of Ona, Justin (Kelli) Davidson of Russell, Ky.; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cheyene, Adyson and Alison Davidson. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now