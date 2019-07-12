|
LEONA FERGUSON, 97, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Lincoln Nursing and Rehab, Hamlin. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Joey Ferguson. Burial will be in Adkins Cemetery, Ranger. Leona was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She was born June 2, 1922, a daughter of the late Phillip and Carrie Yeager Donall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lenyel Ferguson; brothers, George, James, Chris, Winford and Tony Donall; sisters, Juanita Robinette and Alice Adkins. Leona is survived by her daughters, Gale Ferguson and Sandy (Pete) Davidson, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Davidson of Ona, Justin (Kelli) Davidson of Russell, Ky.; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cheyene, Adyson and Alison Davidson. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019